KODL  KOOL 99.1 FM

CLOSURES AND DELAYS

TRAFFIC AND WEATHER ADVISORIES

Rocks SR 14 westbound

Rocks blocking on SR 14 westbound at milepost 75.7 near Klickitat River beginning at 11:56 am on December 20, 2016 until further notice.

Mayor’s Report

December, 2016

Winter can be a trying time for everyone if snow interferes with daily life. I have heard criticisms and questions about the City’s snow removal. Whenever there is a storm threat, city staff participate in a National Weather Service online briefing to get accurate information.

Based on that information, Julie Krueger, City Manager and Dave Anderson, Public Works Director will set a snow removal plan into action. They set 12 hour shifts to run the first 24 hours and then for as long as necessary. The City uses 3 pickup / plow / sander units, 1 truck plow sander and a grader. Snow removal, grading and sanding will start with major streets and work toward neighborhoods. In addition, when the freeway is closed, the city provides areas for long haul truck parking that also must be cleared. These are dedicated city employees working long hours in storm conditions.

On January 9, 2017, Darcy Long-Curtiss will be sworn in as the newest member of city council. She will have been given an orientation binder with a copy of the City Charter, Rules for City Council, ethical guidelines from the state of Oregon, a list of committees and other basic information.

After the election of November 8, the City Clerk certified the election results with Wasco County. I then read a proclamation of the final vote into the record and signed it. All officials elected to a new term will be sworn in on January 9 and the Council will thank Dan Spatz for his 8 years as a city council member. On that date, committee assignments will be announced.

A budget orientation session is scheduled for January 11 and Goal Setting for the 2017-18 fiscal year will occur January 18. Bid openings for a new airport hangar for Life Flight will open January 5th and the selected bid will be presented to the council January 9th. Hope is that this building will be constructed no later than August, 2017. A work session to discuss the draft for a new transportation System Plan is scheduled February 6, 2017.

If you are interested in serving on a city committee or commission or on a task force, please contact Izetta Grossman, City Clerk at 541-296-5481 ext 1119, or myself at 503-807-0724.



Seattle Seahawks OSU Beavers

TDHS Portland Trailblazers

TDWHS Football Stat Link

5-A Varsity sports with The Dalles High School Riverhawks includes football, basketball, and baseball. Listen to the action called by award winning sports announcer Al Wynn on KODL Radio and live on the Internet. KODL Radio Sports also brings the action of the Seattle Seahawks NFL Football, O.S.U. Beavers football, and the Portland TrailblazersN.B.A. basketball to The Dalles Oregon and the Mid-Columbia Gorge.

THE DALLES HIGH SCHOOL

KODL KOOL 99.1 FM

LISTEN TO OUR NEW VARIETY OF MUSIC FROM THE 50'S, 60'S, 70'S AND BEYOND.

HAVE A MUSICAL REQUEST???? EMAIL YOUR REQUEST TO:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

OR CALL US AT: 541.296.2101

LIKE THE NEW VARIETY OF KOOL 99.1FM AND KODL? LET US KNOW WHAT YOU THINK

EMAIL US AT: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

JOIN KODL SPORTS FOR LIVE BROADCASTING OF LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ACTION ON KODL AM 1440 & KOOL 99.1 FM OR

ANYTIME ON KODL.COM

NEXT SCHEDULED KODL LIVE BROADCAST:

LISTEN IN ON KOOL 99.1 FM KODL 1440AM OR STREAM LIVE RIGHT HERE!

LISTEN TO THE BLAZERS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20TH, AS THEY HEAD ON THE ROAD TO PLAY @ SACRAMENTO. TIP OFF AT 7:30 PM.



TUNE IN TO THE NEXT GAME ON KODL AM 1440 OR KOOL 99.1FM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24TH, 2016 THE SEAHAWKS PLAY AGAINST ARIZONA.

PRE-GAME AT 4:25 PM KICKOFF AT 5:25 PM

GO HAWKS!!!!!!

SEAHAWKS 2016 SCHEDULE

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4TH AGAINST CAROLINA 5:30 PM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11TH @ GREEN BAY 1:25 PM

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15TH AGAINST LOS ANGELES 5:25 PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24TH AGAINST ARIZONA 1:25 PM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1ST @ SAN FRANCISCO 1:25 PM

2016

TRAIL BLAZERS SCHEDULE

12/15/2016 THURSDAY @ DENVER NOT ON AIR

12/17/2016 SATURDAY @ GOLDEN STATE 7:30 TIP

12/20/2016 TUESDAY @ SACRAMENTO 7:00 TIP

12/21/2016 WEDNESDAY VS DALLAS 7:00 TIP

12/23/2016 FRIDAY VS SAN ANTONIO 7:00 TIP

12/26/2016 MONDAY VS TORONTO 7:00 TIP

12/28/2016 WEDNESDAY VS SACRAMENTO 7:00 TIP

12/30/2016 FRIDAY @ SAN ANTONIO 5:30 TIP

KODL AM 1440

KOOL 99.1FM

SERVING OUR COMMUNITY SINCE 1940

KODL now on KOOL 99.1FM plays a better variety of 50's, 60's, 70's and beyond. The station features the biggest collection of music in the gorge without the hard rock edge.

Artists include Elvis, The Beattles, The Beach Boys and artists from today such as Michael Bubl'e, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart and Nora Jones along with Local personalities.

Listen to Al Wynn, veteran broadcaster, on KODL for all the local games.

Check out the Sports Schedule on the KODL Sports tab on the menu to the left. Hear the local games live by clicking the listen live button on the top left of this page, or go to podcast on demand tab to listen later.