TUNE INTO TO KODL FOR ALL OF THE COLUMBIA GORGE HUSTLERS BASEBALL ACTION MONDAY, JULY10TH, 2017 AT 6PM. PRE-GAME STARTS AT 5:45PM. LISTEN TO HOSTS AL WYNN AND BOB BROCKMAN FOR ALL OF HUSTLER BASEBALL ACTION.



Seattle Seahawks OSU Beavers

TDHS Portland Trailblazers

TDWHS Football Stat Link

5-A Varsity sports with The Dalles High School Riverhawks includes football, basketball, and baseball. Listen to the action called by award winning sports announcer Al Wynn on KODL Radio and live on the Internet. KODL Radio Sports also brings the action of the Seattle Seahawks NFL Football, O.S.U. Beavers football, and the Portland TrailblazersN.B.A. basketball to The Dalles Oregon and the Mid-Columbia Gorge.





KODL KOOL 99.1 FM

LISTEN TO OUR NEW VARIETY OF MUSIC FROM THE 50'S, 60'S, 70'S AND BEYOND.

HAVE A MUSICAL REQUEST???? EMAIL YOUR REQUEST TO:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

OR CALL US AT: 541.296.2101

LIKE THE NEW VARIETY OF KOOL 99.1FM AND KODL? LET US KNOW WHAT YOU THINK

EMAIL US AT: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

JOIN KODL SPORTS FOR LIVE BROADCASTING OF LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ACTION ON KODL AM 1440 & KOOL 99.1 FM OR

ANYTIME ON KODL.COM











KODL AM 1440

KOOL 99.1FM

SERVING OUR COMMUNITY SINCE 1940

KODL now on KOOL 99.1FM plays a better variety of 50's, 60's, 70's and beyond. The station features the biggest collection of music in the gorge without the hard rock edge.

Artists include Elvis, The Beattles, The Beach Boys and artists from today such as Michael Bubl'e, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart and Nora Jones along with Local personalities.

Listen to Al Wynn, veteran broadcaster, on KODL for all the local games.

Check out the Sports Schedule on the KODL Sports tab on the menu to the left. Hear the local games live by clicking the listen live button on the top left of this page, or go to podcast on demand tab to listen later.