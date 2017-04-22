2016 BEST OF SHOW WINNER
MIKE WIGGINS FROM PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON AND HIS
1957 OLDSMOBILE
SUPER 88
THE KODL/KOOL 99.1 FM 2017 CLASSIC CAR SHOW
SATURDAY APRIL 22nd, 2017
Check out The Northwest Classic Auto Mall:
https://www.facebook.com/northwestclassicautomall/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1103338773021660
Our Town
Do you have an idea for a Coffeebreak Talk show? If so, call Mona at KODL: 541-296-2101 or email your idea or guest to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.